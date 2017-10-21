FIFA 18 Ultimate Scream Halloween Event Gives Huge Stat Boosts to Players

EA Sports has announced that a special Ultimate Scream Team event is underway in FIFA 18 that’ll allow players to pick up some massive temporary boosts for their team.

During the Ultimate Scream event that began on Oct. 20, Ultimate Scream players in-game will be available in different packs with some upgraded ratings coming with the players as unique items. However, that’s just the beginning of the event. Beginning just before Halloween, the significant boosts will be unlocked, but they’ll only last for a while.

“The Ultimate Scream items ‘come alive’ at the scariest times during the season,” an announcement from EA Sports reads. “The terrifying boost makes its first appearance during Halloween (Oct 29 – Nov 1), but then returns again and again throughout the season. But be warned, these boosts are always temporary!”

Even though the boosts will be temporary, they won’t be one-time offers. The boosts will return occasionally during each season, so FIFA 18 players will have more than one opportunity to take advantage of the upgrades.

These special players are currently available in the packs with the start of the event, and what’s more, they are also tradeable.

“You can trade the 23 Ultimate Scream players that you find in packs from the auction house from Oct 20 onwards,” an FAQ says. “When they receive their temporary boosts, you can still trade them but beware, they will return back to their original initial upgraded rating once the boost period ends.”

Below are all of the 23 Ultimate Scream players that are available via the packs:

Starting XI

FRASER FORSTER

VINCENT KOMPANY

SAMI KHEDIRA

LARS BENDER

SVEN BENDER

MEMPHIS DEPAY

IVAN PERIŠIĆ

MESUT ÖZIL

YANNICK CARRASCO

FRANCK RIBÉRY

KARIM BENZEMA

Bench

MAMADOU SAKHO

MATEO KOVAČIĆ

GERARD DEULOFEU LÁZARO

CHARLY MUSONDA

DANIEL STURRIDGE

CHRISTIAN PULISIC

JUAN CUADRADO

Reserves

JUSTIN KLUIVERT

JELLE VAN DAMME

MARC BARTRA AREGALL

KEVIN-PRINCE BOATENG

PETER CROUCH

The full stats for each of these players can seen in detail via the Ultimate Scream player list. The upgrades stats for each of the players will officially go into effect on Oct. 29, so make sure to take advantage of them while they’re available.