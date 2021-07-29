FIFA 22 Reveals First Gameplay Trailer

Today, EA revealed the first-ever FIFA 22 gameplay trailer, promising the biggest gameplay advancement in years, partially thanks to HyperMotion Technology, which unlocks Full Team Authentic Motion, Machine Learning Flow, Tactical A.I., Kinetic Air Battles, Composed Ball Control, and Player Humanization. And this isn't just marketing-speak. The gameplay looks considerably improved thanks to this technology. The problem is it's limited to the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia versions of the game. And of course, this is extra disappointing because the next-gen consoles are currently quite hard to track down and buy, especially the PS5, and the situation won't be any better come October. In fact, it will probably be worse.

"Plus, enjoy a Goalkeeper Rewrite, True Ball Physics, Explosive Sprint, New Attacking Tactics, an even more Immersive Matchday Experience, Big(ger) Goal Moments, and more fundamental advances all over the pitch," adds an official blurb from EA.

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Like it always does, EA has released a proper deep dive into all of the gameplay changes and improvements, which can be peeped below.

"The current-gen and next-gen editions of FIFA 21 largely felt the same, with just some updated graphics and controller vibrations becoming the only noticeable differences," reads a snippet from our preview of the game and its new HyperMotion Technology. "That won't be the case in FIFA 22. If what we've seen so far translates well to the final product, we're going to finally enter the next generation of FIFA."

FIFA 22 is poised to release on October 1, 2021 via the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on it the game, click here. In the most recent and related news, FIFA is reportedly going free-to-play, but not in time for FIFA 22.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does FIFA 22 look? Will you be picking it up on release? If so, on what platform?