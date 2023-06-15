FIFA 23 Leaks Claim Virgil Van Dijk, Bruno Fernandes Are Coming As Shapeshifters

FIFA 23 is currently at the end of its yearly Team of the Season promo. That said, the content mill won't stop turning until EA Sports closes the door and kicks off the EA Sports FC era later this year. The next promo on the docket is going to Shapeshifters, which we've known was coming since the most recent season pass kicked off last week. Of course, just because we knew it was coming doesn't mean we knew which players were going to be involved. Today, several leaks have started to hit that claim to give us nearly the entire team that will be in packs tomorrow.

The leaks come courtesy of FUT Sheriff on Twitter. You want to take any leak with a healthy dose of skepticism, but Sheriff has been doing this for quite a while now and is generally spot-on. Currently, 13 players have been leaked. Alongside players that will come as Objectives or Squad Building Challenges, that's pretty close to a full FIFA 23 promo team. We could see more players added or even a second team for next week, but it appears to be relatively locked in. It's also important to keep in mind that the Shapeshifters promo is all about moving players around the pitch to new positions, meaning you'll see your favorite soccer stars in brand-new positions with wildly different stats from what you're used to.

There isn't a Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi currently in the promo, but there are several big names that are just below that level. Among the big stars are Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk, and Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger. Former Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is also said to be included, but it'll be interesting to see if he's still playing for his old club when he comes to FIFA 23.

That's not it, of course. Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano, Union Berlin's Alisson Becker, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay, Ajax's Edson Alvarez, RC Lens Przemysław Frankowski, Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini, and Marseille's Eric Bailly are the other players currently in the squad. As mentioned above, there may be more added in the coming days as leakers get more information, but this is definitely a solid start to one of FIFA's most fun promos.