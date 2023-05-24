FIFA 23 Leaks Suggest Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Headline Ligue 1 TOTS

FIFA 23's annual Team of the Season promo keeps on trucking. This week, we'll be getting the best players from the French Ligue 1 added to the game. While that league is generally regarded as the least competitive of the five major leagues in Europe, it's also one of the more exciting weeks in FIFA because so many top stars ply their trade for Paris Saint Germain. The super club is well-represented in the leaks, but there are a few popular FIFA players from other teams as well.

These leaks come courtesy of FUT Sherriff on Twitter. Sheriff has been leaking promo teams in FIFA 23 since the game dropped and generally gets the teams exactly correct. That said, this is a leak, so make sure to take it with a hefty grain of salt. As mentioned, current league leaders PSG has the most players in the squad with seven. This includes some of the best players in the world like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. Neymar is of particular note because he's confirmed to have five-star skills, making him easily one of the best players in the game. The other players from PSG are Renato Sanches, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, and Nuno Mendes. Sheriff is also claiming that PSG centerback Presnel Kimpembe will also be in the game via objectives or SBC.

Outside of PSG, we're getting a smattering of other players. Lille's Remy Cabella and Benjamin Andre are both in the team, as is Nantes' Mousa Sissoko. Monaco star striker Ben Yedder will surely be a top player and Nice's Jean-Clair Tobido should be a solid option in defense. The team is rounded out by RC Lens keeper Brice Samba, Lyon striker Alexander Lacazette, and Marseille right-back Jonathan Clauss. We also know that Lyon's Houssem Aouar and Montpieller's Stephy Mavidid will be coming as either objectives or SBCs.

Of course, the main issue with a league that is so top-heavy is that the best players will likely be very over-priced in FIFA 23. When the players are as hyped as Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi, you're going to have to pay an arm and leg. That said, there's always the chance you get lucky, and with high-rated players so cheap during TOTS, you'll be able to find some other great players on the cheap.