FIFA 23 Players Discover Hilarious Ryan Reynolds Commentary Easter Egg

FIFA 23 has been available for a few months now, but players have recently uncovered an interesting Easter egg in the form of commentary from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Reynolds and McElhenney are owners of Wrexham AFC. The Welsh team is a fairly small club, existing as part of the National League. Despite its smaller nature, Wrexham was added in FIFA 22 last year, where it was lumped into the "Rest of World" category alongside other small teams (which resulted in a pretty great video last year). Their presence carried over to FIFA 23, and it seems this time around Reynolds and McElhenney are actually in the game!

In a video shared on YouTube by Sandip2142, Wrexham AFC can be seen playing Liverpool. Liverpool is in the Premier League, and happens to be one of the biggest clubs in the entire world. When the two teams face each other in the game, commentary can be heard from Reynolds and McElhenney, who joke about the fact that this is a matchup between "a big club and a very small club," before revealing that the two are actually joking about Liverpool being a smaller team from a "tight-knit community." The video can be found embedded below.

It will be interesting to see if Wrexham AFC ends up in EA's game again this year! Electronic Arts had a very public split with the FIFA organization, and FIFA 23 is the final collaboration between the two. Instead, EA Sports FC will release this year, while FIFA 24 will be an entirely separate game developed by someone different. The whole situation is bound to cause confusion for casual fans, and it's impossible to say how closely EA Sports FC will resemble the current game. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

FIFA 23 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

