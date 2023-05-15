Xbox Game Pass Is Adding FIFA 23 But Not For Everybody

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are about to get access to one of the biggest titles in EA's catalog. At least, if they're signed up to the Ultimate tier of the service. Microsoft has announced that FIFA 23 is joining The Play List, which is the list of EA Play games available to players who have Game Pass Ultimate. The game will be available to play tomorrow at no extra charge, giving players a chance to jump onto the pitch right as FIFA's end-of-season festivities in Ultimate Team are kicking it into high gear.

If you're a soccer fan that hasn't picked up FIFA 23 just yet, now is certainly the time to do it. Obviously, getting it as part of your subscription is a big bonus, but the game's Ultimate Team mode is currently in the middle of its annual Team of the Season promo. Each week, a different league is highlighted, receiving several massive rating boosts for various players who ply their trade in that league. This means that high-rated players are relatively easy to get, shortening the gap between casual and hardcore players. If you've ever thought about hopping into the mode and seeing if it's for you, now is the best time to do so.

FIFA 23 is coming to The Play List tomorrow – May 16! Your @EAPlay membership (included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass) also includes exclusive content and rewards for the month of May. Details here: https://t.co/EpV3QU5sif — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) May 15, 2023

Currently, FIFA 23 is in the middle of the Bundesliga Team of the Season, so players like Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, and Christopher Nkunku have big upgrades. Plus, the Saudi League is in the middle of its celebration, meaning there's a boosted Cristiano Ronaldo available. Next up will be the Italian Serie A, so fans of that league should definitely take advantage of this offer from Xbox and EA.

It's also worth noting that this is the final year EA Sports will have the FIFA license. The company was unable to come to a satisfying agreement with soccer's governing body and so next year's edition will be the first EA Sports FC title. Of course, it will still have access to most real-world player and team licenses through various deals, but things like the FIFA World Cup will no longer be in the game. If you want to try and take your home country to a World Cup Final, this will be your last chance to do so in an EA Sports game, at least for the foreseeable future.