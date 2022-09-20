Ted Lasso Seemingly Being Teased for FIFA 23

It looks like the world's most famous fictional soccer coach could be coming to FIFA 23. The latest installment in EA's annualized soccer sim series is finally slated to release at the end of this month. And while many fans might be eager to simply play the game, it seems like FIFA 23 could also feature a cameo from none other than Ted Lasso himself.

Teased on social media this morning, the official Ted Lasso Twitter account dropped a massive hint that the character, portrayed by Jason Sudekis, will soon be appearing in a video game. An image featuring Lasso in front of a number of cameras and scanners was shared which suggests that his likeness was being copied to appear in a digital form. The tweet in question also indicated that this scan was being done to put Lasso in a video game, as the caption of the image also happened to mention Mario, which is the iconic mascot of Nintendo.

"Look out, Mario! You're not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him," said the caption of the tweet.

Look out, Mario! You're not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him… pic.twitter.com/sDIS9VPDmh — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 20, 2022

The reason it's believed that this tease could be associated with FIFA 23 comes in the replies to the tweet. Notably, the official EA Sports FIFA account ended up responding to the tweet with a simple eye emoji, which is often used to tease that more news could be coming.

In a general sense, the appearance of Ted Lasso in any capacity with FIFA 23 is something that most fans should love. What this potential collaboration might look like remains to be seen, but some FIFA fans have expressed that they'd love to see AFC Richmond, which is the fictional soccer team that Lasso coaches, also appear in the game.

If Ted Lasso really is going to show up in FIFA 23, we likely won't have to wait much longer to find out as the game is set to launch on September 20th. When it does release, it will be playable on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Are you interested in this potential collab between FIFA 23 and Ted Lasso? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.