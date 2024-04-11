New Fight Night Game Reportedly in the Works at EA

A new Fight Game is supposedly in the works at EA, presumably for PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and possibly PC. Considering the potential timeline of the game's release Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions seem unlikely, but this is just speculation because the report makes no mention of platforms or a release date for that matter. As for the report, it comes from Combat eSports Media, and interestingly it has been shared on Instagram by Raymond Ford, a prominent professional boxer in the world at the moment.

Taking to social media platform X, Combat eSports Media relayed word that a new Fight Night game is in the works at EA and going to be announced sometime this year. Adding to this, the report, which claims the game is a reboot of the series, mentions some professional boxers are already on board, such as Jaron Ennis and the aforementioned Ray Ford.

As you may know, this isn't the first rumor to recently make this claim. Nick Baker -- a fairly reliable source -- was the first to make this claim back in 2021, suggesting this project has been brewing in the pot for a while. Where things get especially interesting though is the fact that Ray Ford shared the rumor on his Instagram story, seemingly confirming it.

We At CombatEsportsMedia DO NOT Engagement Bait or Farm Impressions. Every Inside Scoop Is 1000% Legit!



That Being Said, Here’s More Confirmation On A Fight Night Reboot As Ray Ford(boxer mentioned earlier) CONFIRMS That It’s True pic.twitter.com/su1P0Fcomp — Combat eSports Media (@CombatESportsM) April 10, 2024

While there is enough smoke here to suggest there is a fire, that is all there is right now. All we have are rumors and speculation. When and if EA comments on any of this, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, we don't expect this to happen for a variety of reasons, especially if the claims are true and a reveal is happening this year.

(Photo: Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

For those unfamiliar with the series, Fight Night debuted back in 2004 via Fight Night 2004. This was followed by Fight Night Round 2 in 2005, Fight Night Round 3 in 2006, Fight Night Round 4 in 2009, and Fight Night Champion in 2011. And then the series went on ice where it remains. With boxing seeing a resurgence in popularity though, it wouldn't be surprising if EA was keen to resurrect the IP.