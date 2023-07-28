New Ghost Recon Game "Project Over" Leaked

According to a prominent industry insider, a new Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon game is in development at Ubisoft under the code name "Project Over." If this is true, it would follow recent games in the series, 2019's Ghost Recon Breakpoint and the far more popular 2017 installment, Ghost Recon Wildlands. Thankfully for fans of the first-person shooter series, the source in question is a very reliable one.

While he is occasionally off the mark, Tom Henderson is widely considered one of the most reliable sources in the industry. And he is the one relaying the information above. Unfortunately, this is all he has relayed. There's no word of when this game will be revealed, let alone released. And there's no word of what platforms it's in development for. What is above is all that has been disclosed by Henderson.

Of course, be sure to take what is here with a grain of salt. None of this information is official, and with how many games Ubisoft has been cancelling lately, it wouldn't be terribly surprising if this project never sees the light of day. Ghost Recon is a big franchise for Ubisoft, so it was always going to get another installment, even if the aforementioned Ghost Recon Breakpoint both failed critically and commercially. On the other hand, 2017's Wildlands was a major success for Ubisoft. Meanwhile, traditionally, the series has always been important for Ubisoft, though over time the importance of it has eroded away a bit due to more competition in the first-person shooter market and some lousy installments.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this report in any capacity. We don't anticipate this changing for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from a new Ghost Recon game?