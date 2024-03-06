Final Fantasy 14 Reveals Xbox Release Date and an Xbox Game Pass Perk

Earlier today, Microsoft hosted a new Xbox Partner Preview Event, which featured several big announcements from the console maker's many third-party partners. That included new looks at games from EA and Capcom, while also providing fans with a look at new announcements like the Persona 3 DLC and The Sinking City 2. However, the most exciting reveal for a large segment of the playerbase was the reveal of Final Fantasy 14's release date on Xbox consoles. Even more surprising, it's coming later this month. It's been something players have been waiting on for quite a while now, so hearing that it's coming in just a few weeks was huge news for fans.

Final Fantasy 14 Xbox Release Date

Final Fantasy 14 will finally come to Xbox consoles on March 21st. If you want to get an early start, you can hop into the open beta right now on Xbox Series X. While that won't give you access to the full game, you'll get a taste of what to expect when it launches in a few weeks.

On top of the release date, the Final Fantasy 14 team revealed that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get a special benefit. Anyone who uses that service will get access to the Starter Edition from March 21st through April 19th. Usually, the Starter Edition runs you about $20, so that's a solid deal. Using it, you'll get to play through the main game and the first two expansions without spending money on the monthly service fee. If you want to continue through the story, you'll have to put down some cash, but the Starter Edition gives you plenty of game time to see if FF14 is for you.

What's Next For Final Fantasy 14?

Final Fantasy 14 dropped its most recent expansion back in 2021 with Endwalker, which means we're not far away from the next one. Dawntrail is scheduled to release this summer, though Square Enix hasn't given players a firm date yet. The next expansion will kick off a brand-new story in the FF14 universe after Endwalker wrapped up the Hydaelyn-Zodiark arc. Alongside the new storyline, players have two new jobs to look forward to. The Viper dual-wields swords for solid melee combat, while the Pictomancer uses its brush and easel to deal damage from afar.

Dawntrail will also see the level cap expand up to 100. Finally, the team is planning to give the game a big visual upgrade, which should make it look even better on Xbox Series X/S. Importantly, Dawntrail is coming to Xbox consoles, making this the first expansion to launch on the platform.

Final Fantasy 14 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The Xbox Series X/S version launches on March 21st.