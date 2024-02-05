Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox Comes With a Big Catch

After a long wait, Final Fantasy XIV is coming to Xbox very soon, but when it does, there will be a slight catch that wasn't present with the PlayStation versions. According to Square Enix, the game will require a subscription to at least Xbox Game Pass Core on top of the normal subscription fee. It's a safe bet that a majority of the people that were planning to play Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox will already have an online subscription, but for those that don't, the entry price is now steeper than it is on PS5. That's an extra hurdle that could prevent some players from giving the game a try.

The announcement was just made this morning, but posters on the Square Enix forums are already blasting the decision, in a thread declaring "the xbox version is dead in the water." Some posters are hoping that there's some kind of miscommunication, or that Square Enix and Microsoft might go back on the decision. Whatever the case might be, the frustration is understandable.

Xbox Game Pass Core Pricing

A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Core costs $9.99 per month, or $59.99 for a year. Game Pass Core replaced Xbox Live Gold last year, and offers access to a smaller list of games that includes titles like Among Us, Doom Eternal, and Vampire Survivors. For those that don't want to pay for the full Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, it's a cheaper alternative that still has some of the perks.

That price isn't too bad for those planning to play other Xbox games online, but when stacked on top of the monthly subscription for Final Fantasy XIV, it becomes a lot more than some will be willing to pay. Monthly subscriptions for the game range from $12.99 to $14.99 depending on various factors. Adding an extra $10 is going to price out a lot of people that might have been on the fence, especially if they have a PS5, or a PC capable of handling Final Fantasy XIV.

Final Fantasy XIV Xbox Open Beta

Square Enix revealed the Game Pass Core requirement in a post detailing Final Fantasy XIV's upcoming open beta. The open beta will begin Wednesday, February 21st, and will be exclusively available to new players. Players with existing accounts will be able to play Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox when the full launch takes place, but the beta is restricted to newcomers. Thankfully, the open beta test and free trial version of Final Fantasy XIV will not require any kind of subscription to Xbox Game Pass. Full details can be found at the game's official website right here.

