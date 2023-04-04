Popular Final Fantasy Game Being Removed from Digital Storefront

Final Fantasy IX is one of the most beloved games in the franchise, but a technical issue will soon make the game unavailable to some players. Square Enix has revealed that it will halt sales of the title on the Amazon Appstore for Android, as issues have been discovered with the game's cloud saves. In a notice on the company's official website, Square Enix states that it expects it will be a while before a fix is implemented. Players that have already purchased the game will still be able to enjoy it, but the cloud save feature will be disabled in the meantime.

"We are currently looking into the issue and working on a fix, but we expect that it will take some time until it is resolved. Thus, we have decided to halt sales of the game on the Amazon Appstore for the time being," the company wrote. "Players who have already purchased the game may continue to play it as normal, but will not be able to use the cloud save function until a fix is implemented."

Fortunately, Final Fantasy IX can be found on a significant number of other platforms! The game released on the original PlayStation back in 2000, and is currently available on systems such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. That doesn't help anyone that was hoping to purchase the game through the Amazon Appstore, but gamers do have other options if Square Enix takes a while to fix the issue.

After 23 years, Final Fantasy IX continues to find new fans. That trend might not stop anytime soon, as an animated series based on the game was announced in 2021. It's been nearly a year since there's been an update about the adaptation, but it's being co-developed and co-produced by Cyber Group Studios. Adaptations of video games have been seeing a major renaissance over the last few years, and Final Fantasy IX seems like another strong candidate, if it can stay true to the source material!

