Final Fantasy 16 Pre-Launch Celebration Stream Revealed

Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PlayStation 5 on June 22nd, but before it does, Square Enix is planning a big pre-launch celebration in Los Angeles. Details on the event are slim at this time, but it will take place on June 11th at 3 p.m. PT. Those that won't have opportunity to attend will be happy to know that the event will also be livestreamed. Additional details have not been revealed, but Square Enix has promised that it will have more information to come.

A "save the date" invitation for the event can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Final Fantasy XVI represents one of the year's biggest exclusives on PS5. Today's news of a pre-launch livestream comes less than a week after a PlayStation State of Play stream centered on the game. Clearly Sony and Square Enix are pushing the game in a major way, and looking to bring it a lot of attention ahead of June. The hype cycle is clearly in full swing for Final Fantasy XVI, and it will be interesting to see how the game stacks up against the franchise's best. From everything revealed, the game certainly looks promising, and quite a bit darker from what we've seen from past Final Fantasy titles.

While there's still more than two months to go until Final Fantasy XVI's release, fans of the series will still have plenty to keep them busy in the meantime. This week will see the console release of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The remasters have been available on PC for quite some time now, and fans have been begging to see them released on consoles. The remasters include the first six games in the series, and will be available for purchase individually, though a physical collection was made available exclusively online. The pixel remasters are set to release on April 19th.

Are you planning to tune in for this pre-launch celebration? What do you think of Final Fantasy XVI so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!