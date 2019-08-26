Final Fantasy 8 Remastered Shares New Screenshots of Rinoa and Angelo

Today, August 26th, marks International Dog Day, and Square Enix isn’t one to let such an important holiday pass it by — especially when an upcoming release from the publisher and developer, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, is set to feature a dog so prominently. Angelo is Rinoa’s dog, and he is clearly a good, good dog, but even so, he has never looked better than in some newly released screenshots for the upcoming remaster.

Angelo, you may or may not recall, features heavily in the classic video game as part of Rinoa’s Limit Breaks. For whatever reason, her main set of Limit Break abilities has her team up with her dog for a variety of moves. That includes, but is not limited to, Angelo Cannon, the one move just about everyone on the Internet should be familiar with given that it’s the one where she shoots the dog from her wrist like a… well, cannon.

If you’re somehow not familiar, here’s a new screenshot from Final Fantasy VIII Remastered of that exact move:

We’re celebrating #InternationalDogDay by looking through some of our fondest memories with Angelo… ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/0BrXXMov1C — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) August 26, 2019

Square Enix revealed specific features of the new remaster when it announced the release date, and we’ve included those below:

Battle Assist: The ability to always have maxed out HP and ATB, and trigger Limit Breaks at any time.

The ability to always have maxed out HP and ATB, and trigger Limit Breaks at any time. No Encounters: An enemy encounter option that allows players to enjoy the storyline uninterrupted. While enemy encounters are turned off, players can still enjoy the story event battles.

An enemy encounter option that allows players to enjoy the storyline uninterrupted. While enemy encounters are turned off, players can still enjoy the story event battles. 3x Speed Boost: Play through the game with three times the speed.

Play through the game with three times the speed. The STEAM version will also receive additional functions, including All Items (possess all items except for a few certain items), All Abilities, GF Max Level, Max Gil, Max Magic, All Limit Breaks, and All Cards (possess max number of Triple Triad Cards except for Rare Cards).

“Coming in 2019, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered marks the 20th Anniversary of its original release with a new visual refresh and brings the game’s beloved story to modern platforms: Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch,” Square Enix said as part of the reveal of the newly remastered video game at E3 2019. “With overhauled visuals, see your favorite characters come to life like never before!”

Are you excited to pick up Final Fantasy VIII Remastered when it launches? Do you have a preferred platform for the new remaster? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is set to release for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Final Fantasy franchise right here.