Final Fantasy 15 Actor Teases a Return to the Franchise

One of the most prominent voices from the most recent mainline Final Fantasy installment could be making a return to the series down the road. While not yet official, some recent teases on social media seem to tell us as much.

Over on Twitter recently, actor Ray Chase looked to indicate that he is once again going to be tied to the Final Fantasy franchise. Chase previously played the main protagonist, Noctis, in Final Fantasy 15. Since that time, a number of different projects associated with the series have been revealed and Chase might be involved with one of them. “I can’t wait to post about it," Chase cryptically tweeted out. “Like, I’m pretty much all out of Final Fantasy jokes.”

Like I'm pretty much all out of final fantasy jokes — Ray Chase (@RayChase) January 13, 2021

As of this moment, there are two major Final Fantasy games that we know about. One of these is Final Fantasy XVI, which is in the works exclusively for PlayStation 5. The other is the second installment in the new Final Fantasy VII Remake saga which Square Enix hasn’t officially revealed just yet. That being said, we know that more entries are in the works, we just don’t know how many.

The only thing we know for certain about Chase’s involvement with Final Fantasy moving forward is that he won’t be playing one major character associated with FFVIIR. Chase subsequently clarified on Twitter that he won’t be playing the character Zack. The second installment in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series will apparently involve Zack to some degree based on events that transpired at the end of the first entry. That being said, Chase's voice won't be the one tied to that character.

There's also a decent chance that whatever Chase is teasing here specifically isn't tied to reprising the role of Noctis. While this could end up proving to be wrong, Chase will likely be playing a completely different character in the saga, whether that be one that fans are familiar with already or not.

Whenever Chase ends up revealing what he's working on next with Final Fantasy, we'll be sure to let you know. Until then, you can continue following our ongoing coverage of the franchise right here.

