Final Fantasy’s Cloud Strife Modded Into Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

There are a lot of cool mods out there! Some of them are meant to bring entirely new fantastical adventures, while others – especially seen within Breath of the Wild – are pretty much just there to bring memes to life (Looking at you, “Sanic” mod). Luckily, this one isn’t one of those sillier mods and actually comes at the perfect time while we await more Final Fantasy VII Remaster news at E3 2018. Since we still don’t have a release date, we present to you the Cloud Strife mode for Breath of the Wild!
The mod itself replaces the barbarian set with the traditional Cloud outfit from Final Fantasy. The best part is that it’s completely dye-able and reacts naturally with the game’s already applied physics. Additional, this project also alters the Royal Claymore to look like the Fusion Sword, making the Cloud Strife look 100% complete. Now we just need a Sephiroth …
For those interested, you can check out the the download yourself to play as the iconic character right here on the official Game Banana website. It’s not the Remaster, but it will help pass the time while we wait more information!
For more about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild itself, according to Nintendo:
“Forget everything you know about The Legend of Zelda games. Step into a world of discovery, exploration, and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a boundary-breaking new game in the acclaimed series. Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule In this stunning Open-Air Adventure. Now on Nintendo Switch, your journey is freer and more open than ever. Take your system anywhere, and adventure as Link any way you like.”
- Explore the wilds of Hyrule any way you like—anytime, anywhere! – Climb up towers and mountain peaks in search of new destinations, then set your own path to get there and plunge into the wilderness. Along the way, you’ll battle towering enemies, hunt wild beasts and gather ingredients for the food and elixirs you’ll make to sustain you on your journey. With Nintendo Switch, you can literally take your journey anywhere.
- More than 100 Shrines of Trials to discover and explore – Shrines dot the landscape, waiting to be discovered in any order you want. Search for them in various ways, and solve a variety of puzzles inside. The tasks you must perform in each Shrine varies, and you’ll never expect the challenges you’ll face until you enter. Some will involve realistic physics, and some will require you to harness the power of nature, including electricity, wind, fire, and more. Work your way through the traps and devices inside, utilizing your runes and think outside the box to earn special items and other rewards that will help you on your adventure.
- Be prepared and properly equipped – With an entire world waiting to be explored, you’ll need a variety of outfits and gear to reach every corner. You may need to bundle up with warmer clothes or change into something better suited to the desert heat. Some clothing even has special effects that, for example, can make you faster or stealthier.
- Battling enemies requires strategy – The world is inhabited with enemies of all shapes and sizes. Each one has its own attack method and weaponry, so you must think quickly and develop the right strategies to defeat them.
- Amiibo compatibility – The Wolf Link amiibo from Twilight Princess HD, the Zelda 30th Anniversary series amiibo, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild series amiibo are all compatible with this game. Tap the Wolf Link amiibo (sold separately) to make Wolf Link appear in the game. Wolf Link will attack enemies on his own and help you find items you’re searching for. Tap a Zelda 30th Anniversary series amiibo to receive helpful in-game items or even a treasure chest!