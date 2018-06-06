Final Fantasy’s Cloud Strife Modded Into Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

There are a lot of cool mods out there! Some of them are meant to bring entirely new fantastical adventures, while others – especially seen within Breath of the Wild – are pretty much just there to bring memes to life (Looking at you, “Sanic” mod). Luckily, this one isn’t one of those sillier mods and actually comes at the perfect time while we await more Final Fantasy VII Remaster news at E3 2018. Since we still don’t have a release date, we present to you the Cloud Strife mode for Breath of the Wild!

The mod itself replaces the barbarian set with the traditional Cloud outfit from Final Fantasy. The best part is that it’s completely dye-able and reacts naturally with the game’s already applied physics. Additional, this project also alters the Royal Claymore to look like the Fusion Sword, making the Cloud Strife look 100% complete. Now we just need a Sephiroth …

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those interested, you can check out the the download yourself to play as the iconic character right here on the official Game Banana website. It’s not the Remaster, but it will help pass the time while we wait more information!

For more about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild itself, according to Nintendo:

“Forget everything you know about The Legend of Zelda games. Step into a world of discovery, exploration, and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a boundary-breaking new game in the acclaimed series. Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule In this stunning Open-Air Adventure. Now on Nintendo Switch, your journey is freer and more open than ever. Take your system anywhere, and adventure as Link any way you like.”