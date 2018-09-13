‘Final Fantasy’ Games New and Old Coming to Nintendo Switch

Square Enix is bringing a suite of new Final Fantasy games, as well as flagship classics, to the Nintendo Switch soon. During the most recent Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that that Final Fantasy festivities kick off today with the surprise launch of Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD on the Nintendo Switch eShop, where it’s available at a special launch discount. The game, which is listed for $29.99, is $17.99 for a limited time.

I was also personally elated to learn that Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will be making its way to Nintendo Switch, along with all of the upgrades and enhancements that users on PS4 and Steam got to enjoy. Final Fantasy XII is one out of a long list of classic titles coming to the Nintendo Switch, and before you ask, yes, Final Fantasy VII is coming as well!

Here’s the full Nintendo Switch lineup:

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

FINAL FANTASY VII

FINAL FANTASY IX

FINAL FANTASY X / X-2 HD Remaster

FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE

FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA

But that’s not all! Square Enix also revealed its newer lineup of Final Fantasy classics for the Xbox One, PS4, and PC as well. Soon, all console gamers will have a vast library of classics and modern classics to play. Here’s the lineup:

XBOX ONE

FINAL FANTASY VII

FINAL FANTASY IX

FINAL FANTASY X / X-2 HD Remaster

FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE

FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA

PS4

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA

PC

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA

We can’t wait to replay Final Fantasy VII all over again on the Nintendo Switch. We can’t wait to dive into the world of Final Fantasy XV in a brand new way. We can’t wait to discover some of the unsung classics like Crystal Chronicles for the first time, now with online multiplayer. There truly has never been a better time to be a Final Fantasy fan.

Stay tuned!