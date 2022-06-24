Final Fantasy Record Keeper Is Shutting Down

Final Fantasy Record Keeper is officially shutting down, Square Enix and DeNA have announced. The mobile Final Fantasy spinoff basically allowed players to play through pixel versions of classic franchise moments in an original story where eponymous record keepers tried to save these records from ruin. The global version of the video game is now shutting down on September 29th with the ability to purchase digital currency being turned off as of August 30th.

The announcement of Final Fantasy Record Keeper's global shutdown received relatively little fanfare with the Twitter account for the global version of the video game pointing to the game itself for more information. Additionally, it currently appears as if the Japanese version of Final Fantasy Record Keeper will continue.

A very important in-game announcement has been made regarding the service of FINAL FANTASY Record Keeper.



In the game itself, a couple of messages from the developers were also shared in relation to the shutdown. Final Fantasy Record Keeper producer Ichiro Hazama shared the following, as transcribed from the video game's announcement by Siliconera:

Hello! This is Ichiro Hazama from SQEX.



Well, everyone. Have you played FFRK to your heart's content?



For me, this project has been a treasure trove brimming with the limitless wonders of the FF series.



Of course, it could never convey all of the charm found in the FF games.



But I'd like to think we were able to bring you glimpses of its iconic pixel graphics, music, incredible battle systems, and so much more.



Seven years ago when it all started, you could count the number of characters in the game, and the strategic elements were still relatively simple.



But thanks to the many people at DeNA, and of course all of you, the players, we were able to create the game you know today.



Words cannot express the gratitude I feel, but nevertheless, allow me to sincerely thank you all for everything over these many years!



Someday, I hope our paths will cross again.



Until then!

As noted above, Final Fantasy Record Keeper is first set to stop the ability to purchase digital currency on August 30th. The video game will then shutter on September 29th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Final Fantasy franchise in general right here.

