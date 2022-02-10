Chrono Cross Remaster Could Confirm Two Major Final Fantasy Rumors

Back in September, a NVIDIA GeForce NOW list of unannounced games leaked online. NVIDIA quickly addressed the leak, stating that some of the titles are real, but some were “speculative.” During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, one of those titles was revealed to be accurate: Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. While that news alone is exciting enough, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has pointed out that it would seem to lend credibility to other Square Enix titles that appeared in the NVIDIA leak, including Final Fantasy Tactics, and a remake of Final Fantasy IX. Considering how beloved both those games are, that would be very exciting to see!

Schreier’s Tweet can be found embedded below.

A remake of Final Fantasy IX would make a lot of sense! The game is easily one of the most beloved in the franchise. Characters from the game are set to appear in next month’s Chocobo GP, and Square Enix has been reportedly working on an animated adaptation. While Final Fantasy IX is readily available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, a modern-day remake would give new audiences an opportunity to experience the characters and world for the first time. Given the success of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, it would make quite a bit of sense! As for Final Fantasy Tactics, it’s unclear whether the game listed by NVIDIA would be a remaster along the lines of Chrono Cross, or if it might be a new game entirely.

For now, Square Enix fans will just have to wait patiently and see what gets revealed next by the company! The publisher has a number of beloved games that fans would love to see remastered or remade. Until the publisher makes some kind of official announcement, fans should still take this all with a grain of salt, and assume that both Final Fantasy Tactics and the Final Fantasy IX remake are both “speculative.” However, today’s announcement does make them both seem more likely!

