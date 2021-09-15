NVIDIA Confirms GeForce NOW Leak Is Real But List Includes “Speculative Titles”

Yesterday, a NVIDIA GeForce NOW list of unannounced games leaked online, possibly spoiling a very large number of titles. Since the list’s debut, gamers have been debating its authenticity, and now NVIDIA has weighed in on the situation. In a statement provided to Wccftech, the company stated that some of the games are in development, though some are “speculative,” meaning that some of the games listed might not actually be in development. That answer will no doubt lead to continued speculation from fans, particularly as games on the list are announced in the coming weeks and months.

“NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorizedpublished game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, usedonly for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neitherconfirmation nor an announcement of any game,” the statement reads. “NVIDIA took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed.“

Videos by ComicBook.com

At least one game on the list has been confirmed, ironically from an entirely different leak! The list contained a remake for Destroy All Humans! 2, which was confirmed through a trailer posted on the official PlayStation Twitter account earlier today. That Tweet has since been deleted, but the cat is already out of the bag. NVIDIA will likely see that being the case for the rest of the games that were on the list; while access might have been removed by the company, there are still a number of places that it can be found online, even if we don’t know which items are accurate and which ones were added based on NVIDIA’s speculation.

For now, video game fans will just have to wait and see what the future might hold! The NVIDIA leak hints at a possible Final Fantasy IX remake, a new Final Fantasy Tactics, the rumored GTA remasters, and a lot more games that fans would love to see happen. Hopefully, we’ll get answers to some of those rumors sooner, rather than later.

