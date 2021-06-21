Final Fantasy 9 Animated Series Reportedly in the Works

✖

An animated series based on Final Fantasy IX is reportedly now in the works! According to Kidscreen, the series will be co-developed and co-produced by Cyber Group Studios, which is located in Paris. The series will be targeted towards children ages 8 to 13. Cyber Group Studios will handle worldwide distribution for the series, and production is planned for the end of this year, or possibly sometime in early 2022. Cyber Group Studios will also handle licensing and merchandising, so fans can likely expect to see some new product to go with the series when it launches. Broadcasting partners have not yet been selected.

Reporting from Kidscreen was seemingly confirmed on Twitter by Square Enix's Sunil Godhania, a senior social media manager for the company. Godhania's Tweet can be found embedded below.

Huuuuuge news. Final Fantasy IX animated series on the way. https://t.co/7l8VeRmgGT — Sunil Godhania (@SunGod87) June 21, 2021

Released for the original PlayStation back in 2000, Final Fantasy IX remains one of the most beloved entries in the entire franchise. A big part of that can be attributed to its colorful cast, including favorites like Zidane, Freya, and Vivi. Given that, it makes perfect sense for an animated adaptation! The designs already have an animated quality, and it's not hard to imagine kids falling in love with the characters the same way that so many gamers already have. In a statement to Kidscreen, Cyber Group Studios CEO Pierre Sissmann talked up the way the series will appeal to fans old and new.

"The games have a strong co-viewing potential. For those who do know Final Fantasy IX, this will be an [introduction]. And for the many who don’t, this will immerse them in a universe they’ll love," Sissmann told Kidscreen.

It will be interesting to learn more information as it develops! Final Fantasy IX has never received the same level of love from Square Enix as Final Fantasy VII has; the game hasn't gotten a remake, and the cast doesn't show up in spin-off games nearly as often as Cloud or Sephiroth. However, if the new show performs well enough, it would make a lot of sense to see Square Enix release some kind of new video game based in that universe.

In the meantime, those that haven't yet played Final Fantasy IX will be happy to know that the game is readily available on a number of modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Are you a fan of Final Fantasy IX? What do you think of the possibility of an animated adaptation of the game?