New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Gameplay Trailer Highlights Ifrit, Fighting Styles, and More

Hype couldn’t be bigger for Square Enix‘s Final Fantasy VII Remake, and now the studio has released some gorgeous new gameplay from the much-anticipated title. The Abzu gameplay footage features the crew of Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith taking on a sewer beast below Midgar, and it gives us a chance to see the new battle system in action and how each of the different characters play. Those who are familiar with the original game know that Cloud is all about slashing attacks while Aerith is about magic (specifically healing) and Tifa is an up close and personal brawler, but those strategies get new wrinkles with the tweaked battle system, and each of the characters will require use of all their various abilities to maximize their potential. Also having a summon like Ifrit doesn’t hurt either.

The new free-roaming system means that distance and guarding now require consideration when attacking, especially for melee heavy attackers like Tifa and Cloud. We see Tifa at several times launching from a distance to put her in closer range, which comes in immensely handy.

This new system also affects Aerith in a big way, as her spells now have a radius that you must consider and other characters will need to come within range to get the effect.

Later in the demo, we see Cloud call in some reinforcements in the form of Ifrit, and while his design is fantastic, his abilities are even more so. He launches fireballs from across the battlefield but then gets up close and fights alongside the rest of the team, and then even charges up for a super attack that creates a column of flame around the creature and knocks him down for the count.

You can watch the full gameplay trailer in the video above.

You can find the official description for Final Fantasy VII Remake below.

“FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in the project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series.

Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. For players who wish to focus purely on battle strategy, a menu-focused ‘Classic Mode’ provides a gameplay style more similar to the original game. More information regarding the newly revealed Classic Mode can be found on the Square Enix Blog.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake will hit the PlayStation 4 on March 3rd, 2020. Pre-orders are live on Amazon for $49.95.

