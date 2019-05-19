Final Fantasy VII Remake Gameplay Demo May Be Revealed Soon

Earlier this month, during the second ever PlayStation-focused State of Play livestream, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Square Enix revealed a brand-new Final Fantasy VII Remake teaser trailer. Further, the latter confirmed that the game will be at E3 2019, though in what capacity, wasn’t divulged. However, given the fact that this month’s trailer was a “teaser,” has led many to believe Square Enix is preparing to show off a healthy slab of the game next month. And it looks like that’s exactly what it will be doing.

Speaking on a USGamer podcast, the site’s editor-in-chief, Kat Bailey, brought up the upcoming remake, noting that she knows someone who’s played a demo for it. Further, she mentioned that everyone else will be seeing said demo “sooner rather than later.” Now, for those that don’t know, this past week members of the press were invited to Los Angeles for E3 judges week, where publishers and developers show off some of the games to press before the big show in June. In other words, it sounds like Bailey is suggesting the game was shown during judges week. And if that’s the case, the demo will presumably then be shown on Square Enix’s E3 stage.

Of course, don’t take this as official confirmation, but all signs are pointing to an extended look at the highly-anticipated remake at E3. And presumably, this extended look will include some raw gameplay footage or better yet, be presented as a live demo. Whatever the case, expect to hear more about the game very soon.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for the PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. Further, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window. Again though, this may change at E3.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming remake, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.