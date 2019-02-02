‘Final Fantasy XIV’ Reveals ‘Nier: Automata’ Raid, New Playable Race With ‘Shadowbringers’ Expansion

Final Fantasy XIV and NieR: Automata fans can rejoice because the two worlds are colliding with a new raid debuting during a Paris Game Festival going on now. Final Fantasy director Naoki Yoshida announced the latest collaboration for the upcoming Stormbringers expansion and mentioned that both his team and Automata’s Yoko Taro and Yosuke Saito worked hard to make this crossover worthy of both incredible franchises.

The event itself is called YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse and the trailer above grabbed from one YouTuber shows off exactly what’s in store for Final Fantasy players. With Shadowbringers adding a new job class called the Gunbreaker and tons of new story content, the online experience is the perfect experience for those never wanting to leave the Final Fantasy world behind.

In the keyart shared during the Paris event, fans could see Nier: Automata’s 2B facing off against a Goliath-class machine with soldiers off in the distance. The two developers even joked during the showcase that it looks like a NieR sequel rather than a Final Fantasy event, something that Saito mentioned players want more of.

Also revealed is a race of bunny people, which is something that was actually hinted at back in November. The Viera definitely has an interesting look, though the director mentioned that it was a bit trickier than they though to get armor to tailor to the bunny ears. You can see more of that in the video down at the bottom.

Early Access for the new expansion kicks off on June 28th, 2019, with the full expansion releasing on July 2nd for both PlayStation 4 and PC players. With tons of new content to enjoy, the Summer is going to be a busy time for fans of the Final Fantasy MMORPG.

