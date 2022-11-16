New Fire Emblem Game Gets a Story Trailer

Nintendo dropped a new trailer for its latest Fire Emblem game this week to show off more of Fire Emblem Engage, the game that's an all-star mashup of sorts for fan-favorites from across the Fire Emblem series. This new trailer aptly focuses on some of those with Marth, a name synonymous with the Fire Emblem series, getting much of the focus of the trailer. The game itself is due out in January, so Fire Emblem fans won't have long now to arrive on the Nintendo Switch.

If you missed the initial trailer for Fire Emblem Engage back when it was announced just a few months ago, this newer one does a good job of setting up the story for you. There's a very bad beast known as the "Fell Dragon" which is about to make a return, so naturally, it's up to you, a "Divine Dragon," to put a stop to it.

"In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil," an overview of the game explained. "One-thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken. As a Divine Dragon, use rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny—to collect Emblem Rings and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos."

But given that this is a Fire Emblem game, players won't have to do this all alone, of course. Instead of assembling a totally new cast of characters for players to utilize, Fire Emblem Engage instead calls upon faces of old like Marth and more.

"Summon valiant heroes like Marth and Celica with the power of Emblem Rings and add their power to yours in this brand-new Fire Emblem story," an overview of the summoning system offered. "Aside from merging appearances, Engaging lets you inherit weapons, skills, and more from these battle-tested legends. The turn-based, tactical battle system returns with a fresh cast of characters you can customize and Engage to carefully craft your strategy."

Fire Emblem Engage is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on January 20th.