New Fire Emblem: Three Houses DLC Announced

In addition to adding Byleth, the protagonist of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, to the popular fighting video game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo also announced today that the base game itself would receive a big chunk of DLC in the near future as well. How big? Nintendo’s adding an entirely new house.

Well, sort of. According to the new trailer, there’s a secret fourth house below Garreg Mach Monastery, the Ashen Wolves. The DLC tasks players with exploring the Abyss and battling with four new soldiers — Yuri, Balthus, Constance, and Hapi — and eventually recruiting them to play in the main story itself. New classes, quests, paralogues, and activities have also been teased, though it’s currently unclear what all that might include.

Here’s how Nintendo officially describes the new DLC:

“Deep in the shadow of Garreg Mach lies Abyss, the underground den of Fódlan’s outcasts and home to the monastery’s secret fourth house, the Ashen Wolves. In this side story, you can freely explore Abyss, battle alongside four students from the Ashen Wolves house, take on new quests, and uncover the secrets that reside beneath the surface. Progress through the story to bring your four new subterranean students to the main story as recruitable units and enjoy the new classes, quests, paralogues, and activities that are also added with this DLC.”

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The new DLC, which is officially Wave 4 of the Fire Emblem: Three Houses Expansion Pass, is set to release on February 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fire Emblem: Three Houses right here.