New Fire Emblem Nintendo Switch Game Leaked

A new Fire Emblem game is reportedly releasing in 2022 from the Fire Emblem: Three Houses team. Unfortunately, details on the next Nintendo Switch Fire Emblem game are scarce, but the latest report claims the game will have better graphics and mechanics compared to Fire Emblem: Three Houses. That’s what’s on the menu for Fire Emblem fans in 2022, and the feast will reportedly continue in 2023. According to the same report, a remake of Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War is also in development and slated to release in 2023.

None of this information is from Nintendo or Intelligent Systems, the studio said to be behind the games. It all comes the way of Nate the Hate, a Nintendo leaker and insider who is a mixed bag when it comes to reliability. Like most industry insiders and prolific leakers, Nate the Hate has proven reliable in the past, but they also have been wrong, including — recently and most notably — with the Nintendo Switch Pro.

For what it’s worth, Nate the Hate isn’t the first one to claim that a proper new Fire Emblem game is in development nor are they the first to claim a remake of Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War is in the works. However, this is the first time the two games have been pinned to 2022 and 2023, respectively. Further, this is the first we’ve heard the former will offer an appreciable graphical and mechanical upgrade.

All of that said, everything here is completely unofficial, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. Further, even if it’s all 100 percent accurate, it’s also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo, nor Intelligent Systems, have commented on anything above. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

