Nintendo Switch Getting One of Gaming’s Best Trilogies Very Soon

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting one of gaming’s best trilogies very soon. Back in December we relayed word that three popular games were coming to the trio of Nintendo consoles, and now it’s been officially confirmed. The confirmation comes the way of the developer behind the games, Ubisoft, who, today, announced the Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch. To accompany this news, Ubisoft also released a new trailer for the Switch ports and provided a release date of February 17.

Technically a trilogy within a larger series, the Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection is the story of Ezio, which spans Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations. The former two of these games are widely considered some of the best games of their generation and the high point of the series. Meanwhile, the latter of the three games isn’t as widely beloved, but it’s still popular and a satisfying conclusion to Ezio’s story.

The collection actually debuted all the way back in 2016 via the PS4 and Xbox One. Five years later, it’s set to hit Switch, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it hits PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X in the future.

“Live the complete saga of a legendary Assassin, anytime, anywhere,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection features the acclaimed single-player campaigns and all solo DLC from Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, along with two short films, Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers. Experience the award-winning Assassin’s Creed series as you become Ezio Auditore da Firenze, the most celebrated and iconic Master Assassin in the franchise. “

