New Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Trailer Highlights the Leicester Alliance

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Of late, the video game has been releasing trailers focusing on specific sets of characters first seen in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and the latest one is all about Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes' version of Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Golden Deer.

More specifically, the new Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes trailer features a brief look at Claude, Hilda, Raphael, Lysithea, Lorenz, Ignatz, Marianne, and Leonie. The gameplay in the trailer indicates that certain moves will be influenced by the personality of the characters as seen in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. For example, Ignatz's big move has paint flying everywhere while Marianne can apparently call a horse into battle to do damage to enemies. You can check out the new Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes trailer for yourself embedded below:

Will you choose to enter battle with Claude and other members of the Leicester Alliance in #FireEmblem Warriors: Three Hopes? pic.twitter.com/22pRuv1yzg — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 27, 2022

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes depicts a new story based on the same continent as Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fodlan, with the same characters, and more. This time around, however, it would appear that the protagonist of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Byleth, is actually an enemy being fought by the protagonist of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Shez. Exactly why Shez fights Byleth and how the story from the original Fire Emblem video game impacts the new title is unclear, but it would definitely appear certain liberties are being taken by Nintendo and Koei Tecmo.

As noted above, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on June 24th. The video game follows a different version of the story from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game right here.

What do you think about the new trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes highlighting the characters from the Leicester Alliance? Are you looking forward to the new Fire Emblem game releasing in June?