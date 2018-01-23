Five New Dynasty Warriors 9 Character Trailers Released

Dynasty Warriors 9 is almost here and the stunning open-world adventure, a first for the franchise, promises new experiences as well as some familiar faces. Koei Tecmo just released several new trailers to highlight even more faces we’ll see in-game including Zhang He, Sun Shangxiang, Ma Dai, Pang Tong, and Guo Hai.

The latest videos show off the officers in action, showcasing their moves and how they will operate in-game. With many of the mechanical features adjusted for the next step in the Dynasty Warriors franchise, it’s always interesting to see more of what the title has to offer before the game officially drops in February.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other Dynasty Warriors 9 news, the Koei Tecmo team also divulged even more info on the open-world mechanics and what fans can look forward to:

“In Dynasty Warriors 9, roaming off the beaten path opens up greater experiences outside of the main story line – allowing powerful enemies to appear and challenge players with their advanced abilities and skills. These formidable opponents come in the form of humans; such as bandits, or beasts; such as wolves, which will provide additional valuable items or materials as a reward upon defeat. It may be tempting to take on these foes to gain the plethora of takings, but the situation should be carefully assessed – as fleeing from battle may be the safer option.

Another way of ensuring an edge in battle is through crafting new weaponry. These new weapons are crafted through scrolls – useful items which detail the required materials for a player to collect. To unlock the abilities to craft weapons, the required scrolls for each weapon must be collected; with some weapon’s blueprints split across multiple scrolls. Players are rewarded scrolls upon completing missions or by defeating certain enemies, which will unlock a weapon which can only be crafted at a blacksmith. Gems and accessories can also be crafted, which provide substantial boosts to the player. Gems are also found throughout the world and are used in the weapon’s forging process to provide additional effects – including a variety of different elemental abilities.”

Dynasty Warriors 9 will be available on February 8th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.