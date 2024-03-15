Five Nights at Freddy's Mobile Game Shuts Down for Good

The Five Nights at Freddy's franchise has become as sprawling as it is popular. Between core games and spin-offs, there are 22 games currently available, with Five Nights at Freddy's Survival Crew set to launch sometime relatively soon. One of those games is Five Nights at Freddy's: Special Delivery, an augmented reality game that uses location-based gameplay to terrify players. Special Delivery launched in 2019 and helped bridge the story gap between Help Wanted and Security Breach. Despite claiming 40 million downloads, the developers at Illumix announced last month that it would be shutting the game down. Sadly, that day has finally come, and the Five Nights at Freddy's: Special Delivery has officially closed its doors.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Special Delivery Closes Its Doors

A very Special (Delivery) thank you to you all 🐻😱💙…https://t.co/zOAMehf8Cq pic.twitter.com/xWVmQFR49G — FNAF AR (@FNAFAROfficial) February 1, 2024

Again, this news shouldn't be a surprise to Five Nights at Freddy's: Special Delivery players. Illumix announced on February 1st that the servers would be closing down on March 14th. That's today, so Illumix definitely isn't pulling the rug out from under anyone. Plus, it's worth noting that the team turned off the ability to download the game via the Apple or Google Play stores, meaning no one has been able to jump in since then unless they'd previously downloaded FNAF: Special Delivery.

Fortunately, players were able to enjoy Special Delivery quite a bit over the last few. Illumix started throwing all kinds of rewards at players as something of a celebration of the game. The developers even reduced the prices on most in-game items and let players buy the DLC with Faz-Coins. If you have to shut down servers, this is the way to do it. Obviously, players would love for Special Delivery to stick around, but this last-gasp celebration is a fun way for the game to go out. Plus, it's not like there's a lack of FNAF content on the horizon.

What's Next for Five Nights at Freddy's?

As mentioned, Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Crew is in the works. The game is being created in Roblox and a beta version leaked late last year. However, it was then confirmed that the project is undergoing a rebuild from the ground up. There was also recent confirmation that the team at Mega Cat Studios is working on Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit. The 16-bit game is currently scheduled to be released later this year.

That's not all. After the incredible success the Five Nights at Freddy's film had last year, a sequel has been confirmed. Considering the first movie was the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, that's not a surprise. And with how much the fanbase eats up new FNAF content, there's no reason to expect it won't also be a runaway success. There's no release date yet, but the project is still relatively early.