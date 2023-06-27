"Big" Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Update Coming This Week

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is set to release on October 27th, and the hype cycle for the film is officially underway. Last month, Blumhouse Productions released the first teaser trailer for the film, and now it seems something big will be revealed on June 27th. On Twitter, Blumhouse founder Jason Blum teased that "tomorrow is gonna be a BIG day" in a Tweet that also included several new emojis based on the animatronics at Freddy Fazwell's Pizza. Unfortunately, no additional details were provided, so fans of the games will just have to speculate until the reveal!

The Tweet from Jason Blum can be found embedded below.

Directed by Emma Tammi, Five Nights at Freddy's will feature Josh Hutcherson as security guard Mike Schmidt. Matthew Lillard is also set to play series antagonist William Afton. The rest of the major cast will include Mary Stuart Masterson, Kat Conner Sterling, Piper Rubio, Lucas Grant, Jessica Blackmore, and Elizabeth Lail. The synopsis for the film sounds similar to the original game in the series, as Mike will take a job at Freddy Fazwell's Pizza, before discovering that the animatronic mascots have murderous tendencies.

The original Five Nights at Freddy's game released back in 2014, and the series has developed a passionate following over the last nine years. Created by Scott Cawthon, the horror series has a deep lore, and fans have been understandably nervous about how faithful the adaptation will be. Blumhouse has been working very closely with Cawthon on the movie, and the creator was given final cut on the movie. Everything shown of Five Nights at Freddy's thus far has been pretty well-received by the fanbase, and Blum's Tweet today has also been met with a lot of excitement. It's possible we could be getting a full trailer tomorrow, or perhaps some other piece of news about the movie. Whatever the case may be, fans don't have to wait too much longer to find out!

