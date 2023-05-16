Five Nights at Freddy's Movie First Poster Officially Released

The first poster for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie has been released. The Five Nights at Freddy's movie has been in the works for a very long time, like a lot of other video game adaptations. It has been cycled through Hollywood since 2015 and fans have been anxiously anticipating ever since. However, Five Nights at Freddy's has been stuck in development hell for so long that some began to give up hope that it would ever happen. Production company Blumhouse Productions saw the potential in the project and started to make significant progress in it before finally getting cameras rolling on the film at the start of 2023. With that said, the film was shot fairly quickly with an impressive cast and has been barreling toward an October 2023 release ever since.

The first trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's recently leaked, but the quality was pretty poor. Now, a poster has been officially released by Jason Blum and it's glorious. It looks like Five Nights at Freddy's will retain a lot of the important elements from the game with the truly creepy animatronics and the basic premise of being stuck in a family-friendly pizzeria while chaos breaks loose. However, it also seems like it will branch out to make the story more digestible as a film, showing scenes in broad daylight, featuring characters outside of the spooky monsters, and so on.

As of right now, it remains to be seen how Five Nights at Freddy's will turn out. We're currently seeing a big boom in video game adaptations and many of them are actually pretty solid, which is surprising because there are decades of awful adaptations. It seems Hollywood has finally cracked the code and is now pumping out movies that fans can be happy with, but also don't gatekeep the material from general audiences. It looks like Five Nights at Freddy's could be another win for gamers, but only time will tell.

Five Nights at Freddy's will release on October 27th, 2023 in theaters and on Peacock. What do you think of the movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.