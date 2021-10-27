Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

First announced back in 2019, Steel Wool and Scott Cawthon have finally revealed the release date for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach alongside a brand new trailer once again showing off the horror that awaits fans of the long-running and popular horror series. And the game is releasing sooner than expected, set to hit on December 16, 2021.

Unfortunately, details are still somewhat light on the game itself, but that’s typically the MO of the aforementioned pair. That said, below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch, but it’s not exactly the most revealing description.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hey, kids! Do you want pizza?! Well, Fazbear Entertainment has spared no expense developing the world’s most extreme family fun center – Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex! At three stories tall, it’s the flashiest, raddest, rockingist, safest* pizzeria the universe has ever seen. Of course, Freddy and the band are excited to meet you! Utilizing the latest in animatronic technology, you can actually party with the stars themselves. So, on your next birthday, let Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex make you a SUPERSTAR!”

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach was originally scheduled to release sometime in early 2021, but like many games aiming to release this year, it suffered a delay, presumably due to pandemic-related disturbances to development.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach will be available via the PS4, PS5, and PC when it releases, with other platforms scheduled to start rolling out three months after launch. What these platforms will be and when exactly they will get the game, remains to be seen. That said, previous entries in the franchise tend to come to a wide range of platforms, and there’s no reason to expect this one to be any different.

For more coverage on Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach and all things gaming — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, viral discoveries, reviews, previews, interviews, guides, and deals — click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be checking out Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach when it releases on PS4, PS5, and PC?