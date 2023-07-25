Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Releases Free Ruin DLC

At long last, the free Ruin DLC for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach has been released. Following the launch of Security Breach all the way back in 2021, Steel Wool Studios later announced in 2022 that a free story expansion titled Ruin would eventually be coming to the latest entry in the Five Nights at Freddy's series. Since that time, fans have been patiently waiting to get their hands on Ruin to experience the add-on for themselves. Now, after such a long wait, that release has finally come about.

As of today, Ruin has now gone live for all versions of Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. This DLC is part of a larger update for Security Breach that brings about a variety of other fixes to the game. Prominently, though, Ruin adds an entirely new campaign that allows players to step into the shoes of a character named Cassie as she wanders about the Freddy Fazbear Mega Pizzaplex and looks to rescue her friend, the main protagonist of the base game, Gregory.

"You can run, but you can't hide. Enter the ruins of Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex in the free story DLC for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach!" says the expansion's official description. "Gregory is once again trapped in the now abandoned Pizzaplex, and he needs your help! Play as Cassie, Gregory's best friend, Faz-fanatic, and would-be savior as she braves the dark, dreary, and dilapidated pizzeria. Armed with only a Faz-Wrench, a Roxy-Talky, and this weird bunny mask, you will have to help Cassie find her friend, free him, and safely escape the ruins. Can you save your friend, yourself, and the Pizzaplex?"

