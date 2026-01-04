Forgotten Xbox Series X Game Is a 10/10, Claim Fans

A forgotten Xbox Series X game is a 10/10, according to some Xbox fans. And what’s particularly interesting about this development is that it shows a fairly common occurrence in gaming, which is that the reputation of games often improves over time compared to launch. To this end, when the game in question was released back in 2024, it earned a 70 on Metacritic, a solid score, but not a great score. Its user reviews are better, but not 10/10 better. For example, on Steam, the game has an 83% approval rating. On the PlayStation Store, it has a 4.1 out of 5, similar to its 4 out of 5 on the Microsoft Store. These are decent scores, but nothing like what’s being said about the game over on the Xbox Reddit page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the Xbox Reddit page, one of the top recent posts is a post dedicated to the 2024 narrative adventure game Harold Halibut from developer Slow Bros, who also served as an independent publisher on the game. According to the post in question, Harold Halbut is one of the best games of the generation so far, at least that the poster has played.

Play video

“One of the Best Games I Played This Generation”

“One of the best games I played this generation so far,” reads the title of the post. “The final game I finished this year and of favourite on Series X. Incredibly unique, weird, and very slow paced, which I bet was a criticism for some, but it just has tons of charm and kept me interested all the way.”

As the post notes, the game is very slow-paced, especially at the start, which can be a deal breaker for many, especially those unwilling to plow through the opening hours of the game. However, if you prefer slower-paced games, or at least don’t mind this element, then there is indeed a lot of charm and quality to be enjoyed.

“It’s super mundane, but I kept playing, then it gripped me,” reads one of the comments. “Finished it in a few days, loved it 10/10.” Another comment adds, pointing out that the game took over a decade to make. ” Absolutely loved it. We are spoiled that someone took the incredible amount of time & effort to make a game like this. The story was phenomenal.”

On Sale on the Microsoft Store

Harold Halibut has less than 1,000 user reviews on Steam, so it’s a bit of a hidden gem in this regard, or at the very least a game that has flown under the radar of most. That said, those interested in checking it out based on the praise above can currently save $21 on it. Normally, the adventure game costs $34.99 on the Microsoft Store, but it is on sale for $13.99 until January 8.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.