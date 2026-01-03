4 Xbox Games That May Skip the PS5 in 2026

For the past few years, the idea of platform exclusivity has felt increasingly outdated. Microsoft, in particular, has signaled a more flexible strategy, bringing several formerly exclusive titles to other platforms. This has led many players to assume that Xbox games will eventually land on PlayStation consoles as a rule rather than an exception. Yet reality has been far more complicated.

Despite the shift in messaging, not every Xbox game has made the jump. Some releases arrive elsewhere months later, others remain exclusive indefinitely, and a few exist in a frustrating gray area of rumors and speculation. As 2026 approaches, several major Xbox titles sit at the center of that uncertainty, raising questions about where and when PlayStation 5 players will actually get access.

4) Clockwork Revolution

image courtesy of microsoft

Clockwork Revolution is shaping up to be one of Xbox’s most intriguing RPGs. Developed by inXile Entertainment, the game blends steampunk aesthetics with time manipulation and deep narrative choice. Early footage showcased a richly detailed world where player decisions ripple through altered timelines, changing environments, characters, and even entire districts. It feels like the modern evolution of BioShock Infinite, and fans are beyond excited for its release.

Because of its ambitious design, Clockwork Revolution feels closely aligned with Xbox’s first-party identity. It is the kind of experimental, systems-driven RPG Microsoft has been eager to promote through Game Pass and its broader ecosystem. That positioning alone makes a PlayStation 5 release less certain. Rumors of a PS5 version have circulated, but Microsoft has not confirmed anything.

Even if it eventually appears on PlayStation, history suggests it may not arrive at launch. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and South of Midnight demonstrated that staggered releases are very much on the table. There is also precedent for Xbox RPGs staying exclusive longer than expected. Avowed remains unavailable on PS5, reinforcing the idea that not every major Xbox project will cross platforms. Given its scale and close ties to Microsoft’s RPG strategy, Clockwork Revolution could easily follow that path.

3) Forza Horizon 6

image courtesy of microsoft

The Forza Horizon series has become one of Xbox’s most reliable and popular franchises. With each entry, Playground Games has refined the open-world racing formula, blending arcade accessibility with technical depth. Forza Horizon 5 in particular achieved massive success, drawing in players through Game Pass and becoming a showcase for Xbox hardware. It was also one of the most successful games on PlayStation 5 after being ported over.

Forza Horizon 6 is widely expected to continue that trend in 2026, potentially launching alongside new Xbox hardware or major platform updates. That timing alone could make exclusivity a strategic priority for Microsoft. Racing games are powerful system sellers, and Forza Horizon is one of Xbox’s strongest brands. While some fans speculate that the series could eventually arrive on PS5, there has been no official indication that Forza Horizon 6 will do so.

Unlike smaller or more experimental titles, Forza represents a cornerstone franchise, similar to Gran Turismo for PlayStation. But licensing complexities around cars, music, and branding can complicate multi-platform releases. Even if Microsoft wanted to bring Forza Horizon 6 to PS5, those hurdles could delay or prevent it entirely. For now, PlayStation players should temper expectations.

2) Fable

image courtesy of microsoft

Few Xbox games carry as much weight as Fable. The long-awaited reboot is not just another RPG. It is an attempt to revive one of the most beloved franchises of the original Xbox and Xbox 360 era. Expectations are enormous, and Microsoft knows it. Because of that legacy, Fable feels especially important to Xbox’s identity moving forward. It is a chance to reclaim ground in the single-player RPG space and reestablish trust after years of silence.

Making Fable exclusive, at least initially, would make a strong statement about Xbox’s commitment to its core audience. No other Fable game is available on Sony’s consoles, and while there are rumors that Fable could eventually be released on PS5, nothing has been confirmed. Even if it does, it may follow a delayed model. Recent examples show that Microsoft is willing to wait months or longer before expanding to other platforms, ensuring Xbox remains the primary destination.

The fact that Avowed has not appeared on PS5 is particularly telling. If Microsoft were committed to day one parity for all major releases, Avowed would likely already be available. Given the similarity of the two games, that absence suggests Fable could remain exclusive longer than many expect. But there is a chance that, with the game’s multiple delays, Microsoft is planning a major release, possibly on multiple platforms day one.

1) Gears of War: E-Day

image courtesy of microsoft

Gears of War: E-Day is a return to one of Xbox’s most iconic franchises. By focusing on the early days of the Locust War, the game aims to recapture the horror, desperation, and intimacy that defined the original Gears of War. This is not just another sequel. It is the return of Xbox’s earliest identity. Gears of War has long been synonymous with Xbox, and Gears of War: E-Day feels designed to remind players of that connection. From a branding perspective, releasing it exclusively makes perfect sense.

While speculation about a PS5 version exists, Gears of War has historically remained Xbox-only. Unlike some newer IPs, it is deeply tied to Microsoft’s legacy. Bringing it to PlayStation could dilute that identity at a time when Xbox is trying to strengthen its core lineup. However, Gears of War: Reloaded did the impossible and saw one of Xbox’s most iconic series finally come to PlayStation 5. Halo: Campaigned Evolved, another iconic series, is also coming to PS5, possibly hinting at a day-one release for E-Day.

Even if Microsoft eventually opens the door, the timeline matters. A delayed PS5 release would still mean Xbox players experience the game first, reinforcing the platform’s value. Given how Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and South of Midnight were handled, that scenario feels increasingly likely. While Microsoft has become more open to cross-platform releases, it has not abandoned exclusivity entirely. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see one of Xbox’s biggest releases remain exclusive, at least at first.

