Fortnite Leak Reveals Assassin’s Creed Skin

A new leak associated with Fortnite has revealed that the popular battle royale game should soon be crossing over with Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise. In recent years, Fortnite has started to see a pretty massive influx of characters from other video game properties. Some of the most notable additions have included Master Chief, Kratos, Aloy, and Marcus Fenix. Now, it looks like the most popular character from Assassin’s Creed will also be coming to Fortnite shortly.

In a new leak that was shared by Fortnite insider @ShiinaBR, it was shown that Ezio Auditore, who is the main protagonist of a number of different Assassin’s Creed titles, will be landing on the Fortnite island soon. Ezio was specifically the main character in Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations. For the most part, Ezio is considered to be the most popular character in the history of the Assassin’s Creed series, which is likely why he was the one chosen to represent the franchise within Fortnite.

At this point in time, the biggest question involving the leak of this Ezio skin for Fortnite comes with its launch date. Both Epic Games and Ubisoft have yet to confirm that Ezio will be arriving in Fortnite just yet, which means that we still don’t know when the skin will formally become available. However, as we have seen numerous times in the past, the fact that this skin has now leaked in the first place likely means that a release will be happening in the next week or two. Whenever those release details are shared, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com. Until then, players can look forward to getting a new Naomi Osaka skin in Fortnite this coming week.

