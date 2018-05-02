Fortnite Player “Sniped Him So Hard” He Changed His Hairstyle

So there’s this game. You may have heard of it, maybe not. It’s super lowkey, almost no one is talking about it. It’s an online title Fortnite? Ring any bells? Obviously we’re kidding, Fortnite is everywhere since it smashed onto the scene previously dominated by PUBG and players have done some incredible things regarding the shooter. From hilarious videos, amazing concept art, recording those memorable moments mid-match – it’s online, anything goes. This latest video however was just too good not to share. You ever sniped somebody so hard you changed their hairstyle? This player did!

Is it the end all, be all moment in online gaming? Well, no, but it’s pretty hilarious to watch it – especially that up close and personal. Plus, you just have to enjoy the little moments, especially with season 4 looming so close and the potential for everything to change! Like the latest superhero to be teased, and all of those damn meteors finally crashing onto the island! Something big is coming! And with the new replay feature, we can’t wait to see what other in-game moves players have to share.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other Fortnite news, the latest teaser, seen here, will be for male avatars, though we can’t tell if these are actually new characters entirely or simple reskins. Though, not going to lie, that Wonder Woman-esque teaser in the middle will definitely be the one I shoot for when season 4 goes live! But aside from our excitement, we do have questions. Who are these new characters and do they have a bigger part in the game’s universe than usual characters? The way the reveal has them seen within a comet-like image has us wondering how the two will be connecting exactly.

What would you hope to see come from all of these teasers? What are your largest Season 4 hopes? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us everything about your Fortnite experience!