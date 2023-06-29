Fortnite Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Weapon with a Catch

Fortnite is constantly rotating weapons in and out of the game as the team at Epic tries to keep players on their toes and spice up the meta. One gun that players have been wanting to come back is the Pump Shotgun, which has long been a fan favorite over the years. Until now, the gun has been out of rotation during Chapter 4, but it sounds like that's all changing sometime during Season 3. Several prominent leakers have revealed that a version of the Pump Shotgun is currently in Fortnite and will be deployed into the battle royale once the next update goes live.

The leaks come courtesy of Hypex and FNAssist on Twitter. Hypex first announced that the gun is coming back, but will have a few new wrinkles. The new version of the Pump Shotgun will have a tighter spread, longer range, and deal 160 Headshot Damage at Legendary Rarity. Compared to past versions, that'll change how players can use the gun going forward. Now, it's more of a long-range weapon that can take down opponents with precision. However, FNAssist's leak points to the Legendary Rarity having 196 Headshot Damage, which means it could be even more powerful than we first thought. Either way, we'll know for sure in the coming days when the gun actually hits the battle royale.

Another interesting tidbit from FNAssist's leak is that the gun will now be called the Sharp Tooth Shotgun. With how much it's changed since the last time we saw it, it makes sense for Epic to change the name a bit. If you're looking for something that feels a bit more like the up-close firepower you're used to from the Pump Shotgun, you might look at the Havoc Pump Shotgun, which is much better at close-range.

We don't know exactly when the Shark Tooth Shotgun will come to Fortnite, but it's sure to be soon. As always, when these weapons leak, we know that they'll come in a later hotfix or update, so you can expect to see it shortly, potentially later this week. Either way, you can rest assured that Epic has plenty of content coming to Fortnite. We already know that Lego content is on the way and rumors are swirling that Doctor Who will soon follow.