Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Leak Hints at Dinosaurs Coming

✖

Fortnite’s Season 6 has taken over the map and plunged players back into a more primal time where wild beasts roam free, and according to some datamined assets, it looks like the most vicious of creatures haven’t yet arrived. Since the start of Season 6, players have already found evidence of eggs within the game’s files. Combine those assets with the mentioning of the word “Dino” within the files, and it seems likely that we’ll see dinosaurs invade Fortnite at some point in the future.

The assets and relevant phrases from the files were spotted by Fortnite dataminers not long after Season 6 went underway and things started getting uncovered. Fortnite Twitter user FortTory was one of several who shared some of the findings and showed off some of the assets that showed an egg and a spot where it would apparently be nestled in the ground. There was also the specific line from the files that mentioned “Dino” as well.

there is an egg located under the predators I dont know for what wild animal this is, altough one file mentions ''dino'' pic.twitter.com/UnHHfHmNMd — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 16, 2021

Dinosaurs in Fortnite seems like a pretty safe bet at this point considering what we’ve seen from other parts of the season. It’s already added chickens, wolves, and wild boar to the island for players to either hunt down or tame, and from the teaser that was shared on the Fortnite site for Season 6, it appears Epic Games itself is hinting at dinosaurs in the future.

“Wildlife abounds on the island, ranging from prey like chickens to vicious predatory wolves,” Epic Games’ teaser said. “Hunt or tame wildlife to not only live off the land but to gather materials for crafting. And though wolves may roam, the most fearsome predators have yet to hatch…”

It’s hard to imagine the phrase above referencing anything but dinosaurs since the whole season seems to be the perfect foundation for those sorts of creatures to appear, but we don’t yet know what the plan is for the eggs or those potential dinos. We probably won’t know for some time either since Season 6 just started on Thursday, but datamining efforts and teasers will provide clarity soon enough ahead of any official reveals.