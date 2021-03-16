Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: All Major Map Changes Made
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 update is live on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile devices alongside some pretty substantial map changes. While the skeleton of the Fortnite Season 5 map hasn't changed much, Epic Games have added some changes and new locations for players to drop, plunder, and battle over.
From a bird's eye view, the most noticeable change is the lack of desert. There's no longer a desert at the center of the map, but rather a forest with autumn colors. In addition to this, there are three new named locations, all of which are towards the center of the map. Adding to this are other new landmarks and smaller locations, plus towers where players can challenge the season's new AI bosses.
Below, you can check out all of the map changes made by Epic Games with Season 6:
The Spire
At the center of the map is no longer the Zero Point, but The Spire, which can be seen from most parts of the map and appears to be a mix between Zero Point and The Agency. Of course, it's already proving to be a very popular spot to drop.
Boney Burbs
Salty Towers is now Boney Burbs. Located near the center of the map, Boney Burbs will undoubtedly be a hot location to drop and given its size, and it should award players with plenty of loot for making the dangerous drop.
Colossal Crops
Colossal Crops is also located near the center of the map, but on the other side of The Spire. And as you can see, it's a mixture between the locations before it: Colossal Coliseum and Fatal Fields.
Guardians
Across the map are several towers where players can challenge AI "Guardians." While these AI are tough to beat, the reward is quality loot and an orb that can be taken to The Spire for a pair of Mythic Spire Jump Boots.