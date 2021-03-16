Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: All Major Map Changes Made

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 update is live on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile devices alongside some pretty substantial map changes. While the skeleton of the Fortnite Season 5 map hasn't changed much, Epic Games have added some changes and new locations for players to drop, plunder, and battle over.

From a bird's eye view, the most noticeable change is the lack of desert. There's no longer a desert at the center of the map, but rather a forest with autumn colors. In addition to this, there are three new named locations, all of which are towards the center of the map. Adding to this are other new landmarks and smaller locations, plus towers where players can challenge the season's new AI bosses.

(Photo: Epic Games)

Below, you can check out all of the map changes made by Epic Games with Season 6: