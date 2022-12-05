Fortnite x Family Guy Rumor Gains Traction Following New Chapter 4 Addition

A new addition to Fortnite that has come about with the arrival of Chapter 4 Season 1 has given more credibility to previous rumors associated with Family Guy. Throughout 2022, multiple rumors have come about claiming that the long-running animated series, Family Guy, would soon collaborate with Fortnite in some capacity. And while developer Epic Games has yet to confirm that this will be happening, it's starting to look far more likely.

Noted by Fortnite insider Shiina recently, the addition of Doom Slayer as part of the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass may indicate that a partnership with Family Guy is on the horizon. Earlier this year, leaked footage from a video that Epic Games released teased that both Doom Slayer and Family Guy would be involved with Fortnite in the future. Given that this DOOM collab has now happened in-game, it seems far more feasible that items, skins, and other accessories tied to Family Guy will show up at some point as well.

Reminder that a Family Guy collab was leaked last April alongside the Doom Guy collab... 👀



Doom Guy is gonna be added to the game tomorrow, so it might only be a matter of time till we finally get Family Guy! pic.twitter.com/Hcmn5qpeY3 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 3, 2022

Although this is exciting news by itself, it's worth stressing that we still have no idea when this Family Guy and Fortnite mash-up could happen. That being said, given that the aforementioned video leak happened to list Doom Slayer and Family Guy next to one another, it seems like Epic could look to start this collab in the coming weeks or months.

In the near term, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has just kicked off this week and brings about a number of new collaborations tied to The Witcher, My Hero Academia, MrBeast, and even NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. And while these won't be the only new crossovers that we see throughout Chapter 4 Season 1, it seems far more likely that a potential connection to Family Guy wouldn't take place until 2023.

Are you excited to hear that this Family Guy integration with Fortnite is now starting to seem very likely? And what are you hoping that this collab will end up looking like if it does take place? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.