Fortnite Chapter 4 Battle Pass Adds Doom Slayer and Geralt

After going down for a brief period of time, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has officially kicked off today. As expected, the latest Season for the popular battle royale title brings with it a vast number of changes that include an overhauled map, additional weapons, and all-new gameplay mechanics. And while those might be the most notable features, the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass also adds a pair of popular characters from other notable gaming franchises.

As part of the unlockables in Fortnite's latest battle pass, eight new character skins are able to be obtained. Of those eight, the two most notable are likely Geralt of Rivia and Doom Slayer. Geralt happens to stem from CD Projekt's popular The Witcher series, and his appearance in Fortnite resembles his look from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Doom Slayer is then the titular character from id Software's Doom franchise and features the same character model that was seen in Doom Eternal.

Demons & monsters beware. Two slayers are coming to #FortniteChapter4 pic.twitter.com/EnzZmzpDX9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 4, 2022

At this point in time, the Doom Slayer is a character skin that is currently earnable within Fortnite as part of the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass. Conversely, Geralt isn't unlockable just yet and won't be added to the Battle Pass until "later on in the Season." This isn't unexpected by any means, though, and it typically how Epic Games brings new character skins to Fortnite.

As mentioned, there are six other characters that are going to be earnable in the current Fortnite Battle Pass outside of Geralt and Doom Slayer. These characters happen to include Selene, Massai, Dusty, Nezumi, Helsie, and The Ageless. While these are the new faces joining Fortnite as part of the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass, Epic Games will absolutely be adding more skins to the game in the coming weeks and months that will be purchasable via the in-game shop.

