Fortnite Chapter 4 Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo Collab

Epic Games has revealed that it will soon be collaborating with one of the best basketball players in the world, Giannis Antetokounmpo, within Fortnite. With the arrival of Chapter 4 Season 1 for Fortnite this week, Epic has been laying out some of the future crossovers that will be coming to the game throughout December. And while the specifics of this collab with "The Greek Freak" have yet to be disclosed, we should learn more in the near future.

Announced on social media recently, Epic confirmed that it has a trio of crossovers happening in Fortnite throughout the remainder of the month. In addition to this aforementioned collab with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Fortnite will also be clashing with popular YouTuber MrBeast and the beloved anime series My Hero Academia. Specifics on what each of these collabs will look like hasn't been given just yet, although Epic has teased the My Hero Academia crossover, in particular, in its new trailer for Chapter 4 Season 1.

Did you find everything during #FortniteFracture? There's more to come this month in #FortniteChapter4... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BtRPQ2mSK3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 5, 2022

In all likelihood, this new Fortnite x Giannis collab could be part of the game's Icon Series. In the past, Epic has partnered with real-world celebrities like Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Harry Kane, Patrick Mahomes, and numerous others to give them in-game skins that are modeled after their own likeness. In fact, fellow NBA superstar LeBron James previously had a collab of his own in this style which resulted in him receiving three character skins of his own within Fortnite. It remains to be seen how this crossover with Giannis will play out, but it seems like it should be similar to what transpired with LeBron.

For now, Chapter 4 Season 1 of Fortnite is live across all platforms that the game is available for. This Season's new Battle Pass also contains unlockable character skins for Doom Slayer from the DOOM series and will later add Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher.

Will you be looking to buy these potential items and skins tied to Giannis Antetokounmpo when the basketball star does land in Fortnite? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.