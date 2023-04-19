Fortnite x Doctor Who Leaks Reveal New Details on Big Crossover

Fortnite's rumored Doctor Who crossover could be one of the biggest collabs in a long time that players can look forward to, though there's a catch – Epic Games hasn't officially confirmed this crossover is happening. All we have now are leaks and rumors that suggest this event will indeed take place, but this week, we've gotten some more specific leaks that make the possibility of a Fortnite x Doctor Who event look much more likely. When that crossover will happen, however, is still something that insiders aren't too sure about.

Earlier this week, Twitter user and Fortnite insider iFireMonkey shared a couple of details they claimed to be privy to that pertained to this leaked collab. Cosmetics will naturally abound in the rumored Doctor Who event as they would in any crossover with specific names leaking ahead of time. There's a "Sonic Showoff" emote, for example, as well as a "Dimension Cannon" back bling. There's apparently also a chance that a real-money bundle will be offered that'll allot players cosmetics as well as a chance to earn V-Bucks via missions.

More Doctor Who x Fortnite info go brrr



- The final reward from the U.N.I.T Code Red event is called the "Sonic Showoff" emote, and will be sold in a Doctor Who Gear Bundle sometime after the event ends

- The backbling is called the Dimension Cannon

- Epic Games is debating… — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 17, 2023

Just after that, the Twitter user shared a script that's said to be one related to the filming of the event. It features characters like the Fifteenth Doctor as well as another referred to as the "Edge Doctor." Who the Edge Doctor is has been a question players and Doctor Who fans have been asking. There's reason enough to believe this could be a reference to the Fourteenth Doctor portrayed by David Tennant who returned for a special appearance between the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and the Fifteenth (Ncuti Gatwa), though it's unclear why this Doctor would be referred to this way as opposed to just calling him the Fourteenth Doctor.

Early look at the Doctor Who X Fortnite Challenge tab in HD! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/IE81K9UMQ8 — FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) April 18, 2023

For those less concerned with lore implications and names and more about what they'll actually get from the event, FNBintel shared a screenshot this wek that might be more interesting. It's a look at the challenge tab that's said to be the one we'll see for the Doctor Who event with several different cosmetics featured in the rewards tracker.

September is a timeframe that's currently been floated as a possible window for the crossover since it'd line up with larger Doctor Who plans, but with the event not being officially confirmed just yet, nobody's certain on when this collab will transpire.