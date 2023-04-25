Fortnite Players Surprised as OG Weapon Returns to Game

Epic Games has surprised Fortnite players by bringing back, aka unvaulting, a popular and OG weapon. In 2023, Fortnite remains one of the most popular games in the world, but it seems its glory days, its peak, are behind the game. Long gone are the days of Ninja streaming with Drake and absolutely massive new crossovers. That said, if you're craving some of this sweet Fortnite nostalgia, then you'll be happy to know the OG SMG is back in the game as of this morning. This includes the fan-favorite Legendary variant.

It remains to be seen how viable the ol' SMG will be in the current meta. It's unlikely to be as dominat as it once was, but plenty will surely be picking it up today to find out, especially the Legendary variant. As for what other variants have been added, it's currently unclear, but it's presumably all the variants that were in the game before it was vaulted.

The old SMG has been unvaulted, up to Legendary rarity! pic.twitter.com/xEbJVj75jN — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 25, 2023

What's also unclear is if the gun has gone through any revision for its return. Typically, when something is vaulted for a lengthy period and then returns, it's with changes that address the issues that are sometimes behind the vaulting in the first place. That said, the meta has shifted so much since the old SMG was removed that it probably needs minimal tweaking, if any. Whatever the case, if Epic Games provides any insight or information on this matter we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Fortnite is available -- for free as a free-to-play game -- via Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.