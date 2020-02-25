Deadpool in Fortnite Season 2: Challenges Detailed For Week 2

Fortnite has had a number of crossovers with popular brands over the last few years, but none have seemed as perfectly appropriate as the recent appearance of Deadpool. Both are unquestionable pop culture sensations, and both seem just as obsessed with other elements of pop culture. As such, the new Deadpool skin will likely be quite popular in the game, but getting it will require a bit of work from Fortnite players via weekly challenges. The Week 1 challenges were revealed a few days ago, but the Week 2 challenges have leaked a few days early, so players can get ready for the next round!

The first of the Week 2 challenges tasks players with finding Deadpool’s milk carton. It’s not currently known if the milk carton will appear on the battle royale map, or elsewhere in the game. The second challenge is a little more straightforward, however. Players must locate Deadpool’s chimichangas around his HQ. Like the previous week’s challenges, completing one task will grant players a reward item. Week 1’s reward was a Deadpool banner, but it has not been revealed just yet what players will receive for Week 2’s reward.

The challenges are a bit on the bizarre side, but it’s very much in keeping with the character of Marvel’s Merc With a Mouth. The milk carton doesn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense, but chimichangas have long been one of Wade Wilson’s favorite foods.

The week 1 and week 2 challenges for DEADPOOL. pic.twitter.com/A0NTGNcesZ — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 21, 2020

While Deadpool is a perfect fit for Fortnite, the character is just the latest major addition to the game. Last year saw a John Wick skin appear in the game, alongside a limited time Game Mode. Most notably, the game received a massive Star Wars tie-in to coincide with the release of The Rise of Skywalker. Players were able to get a plethora of Star Wars skins, and J.J. Abrams even appeared in the game to release an exclusive clip of the film before its theatrical release. Clearly Disney and Epic Games have formed a pretty solid partnership, so it will be interesting to see what tie-in comes next!

Do you plan on getting the Deadpool skin? What’s your favorite Fortnite tie-in? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!