Fortnite Leak Reveals New Location Based on Ant-Man

According to a new leak, it seems that an Ant Manor location will be added sometime in the near future to Fortnite. The news comes from notable Fortnite leaker @Hypex, who claims that coding added during a hotfix includes a description that reads "Ant Manor." Apparently, this will be a landmark on the game's map, located near Holly Hedges. The Ant Manor name conjures up imagery of Hank Pym's residence from the two Ant-Man films, but it remains to be seen whether or not the location will be based on the movies. The Tweets from @Hypex can be found embedded below.

It's gonna be a landmark next to Holly Hedges. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 31, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is centered around Marvel. The game's update added a number of skins based on some of Marvel's most popular characters, including Iron Man, Storm, Thor, and more. As of this writing, there has been no announcement regarding Ant-Man, but it seems that a number of additional Marvel skins are on the way. As for Ant Manor, it's not unheard of for the Fortnite map to change throughout the season, so it's possible that we'll see the location pop-up when Epic officially announces the skin's addition.

The crossover between Marvel and Fortnite is based on current Marvel continuity, so if Ant-Man is going to be added to the game, it would likely be based on the Scott Lang version. That wouldn't be surprising given the character's presence in the Marvel Studios films, but Ant-Man's current costume is quite a bit different from the one he wears in the movies. Whether or not that will be reflected in Fortnite remains to be seen, but given Thor's appearance in the game, it seems that Epic Games is sticking closely to the current comics!

The Season 4 Fortnite crossover with Marvel is not the first tie-in between the two. Previously, there have been events in the game promoting Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. More recently, skins based on Deadpool, Cable, and Psylocke were added to the game.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

