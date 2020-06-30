Fortnite Officially Leaves Early Access

✖

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite has officially left Early Access, the label itself a holdover of the Save the World launch. This applies to Save the World, Battle Royale, and Creative modes. Epic Games also stated that Save the World will remain a premium, for-purchase experience, and while all current cosmetics and the like can be brought into it from Battle Royale, future cosmetics will not necessarily be available in both.

"Today we’re bringing Save the World out of Early Access and have decided that it will remain a premium experience rather than going free-to-play," the company's update reads in part. "Development of new content will slow down after this official release, but the adventure doesn’t end here for Save the World."

"The legacy Early Access label will also be removed from Battle Royale and Creative game modes, a holdover from our initial Save the World launch," the official update continues. "Over the coming months Save the World will no longer be able to support all upcoming Fortnite Battle Royale cosmetic purchases, but your existing library of cosmetics will continue to function in both modes. We’ll let everyone know via the Homebase Status Report when this change will take place."

Epic Games also announced several new features for Save the World, including Ventures, season-long adventures with a special zone and challenges, as well as structural changes to Save the World seasons, putting it on a recurring seasonal rotation in order to more broadly differentiate Save the World and Battle Royale.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and many mobile devices. Fortnite is also set to be a launch title for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. If you have a way to play modern video games, chances are good that you can play Fortnite. Chapter 2 Season 3 is currently ongoing in the game's Battle Royale portion. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

